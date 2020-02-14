Jordyn Woods Rocks Cleavage-Baring Pink Slip Dress In New Valentine’s Day Instagram Photo

Jordyn Woods wished her 11.2 million Instagram followers a Happy Valentine’s Day with a photo series in which she rocked a cleavage-baring pink slip dress.

In both photos, the media personality/entrepreneur wore her black hair loose and it cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves. Her makeup was subtle, yet glamorous, emphasizing the romantic vibe of the photo series. She wore neutral-toned eyeshadow, glossy pink lipstick and accessorized her look with white beaded earrings. In the first photo, she held a white rose near to her mouth as she sent an entrancing stare towards the camera. The second snapshot seemed more candid than the first though and captured her smiling with her eyes closed as the bouquet rested on her lap.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated more than 100,000 likes since its upload and over 400 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, many of her fans raved over Jordyn’s appearance in the photos.

“Giving Mona Lisa realness in this pic,” one fan said.

Some commenters seemed to imagine themselves in a relationship with Jordyn.

“Did you enjoy your present?” another added. “We’ll discuss it over dinner tonight.”

“Babe, hope u got my text this morning if you didnt, Happy Valentine’s Day.” a third person wrote.

“Damnnnn baaaeeeee,” a fourth admirer remarked in a comment that was full of kissing face emoji. “Omg listen, omw soon soon! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

This recent photo appears to be from the same photoshoot as the images featured in her previous Instagram post this week. Two days ago, she posted a photo in which she sat in front of the same black background and wore what seemed to be the same makeup look. Her outfit was different, however, as she chose to wear a white curve-hugging dress with lacy trim on the neckline. Just like the most recent photo on her Instagram page, she also wore her hair loose in this photo.

In the post’s second slide, she revealed that the image was included in her first interview with Forbes magazine which was published on the publication’s website on February 12, 2020.

“OMGGG MY FIRST FORBES INTERVIEW,” Jordyn wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, fans congratulated her on the achievement with some citing her break from the Kardashian family’s inner circle as the reason for her continued success. One commenter also voiced speculation that she might be contestant dressed as the Kangaroo on this season of The Masked Singer. Jordyn hasn’t responded to the comment as of this writing.