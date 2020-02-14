Sam Asghari Shares Video Of Britney Spears Riding A Horse For Valentine’s Day

Sam called Britney his 'lioness.'

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend, fitness trainer and model Sam Asghari, wished his girlfriend a happy Valentine’s Day with a special look back at one of their fun outdoor dates.

On Friday, Sam took to Instagram to share a fun throwback video with his 1.3 million followers. It was filmed when he and Britney went horseback riding together last month. In the short clip, Britney was clad in a pair of tiny khaki shorts and a tight white off-the-shoulder top that featured a floral print pattern. On her feet, she wore a pair of soft tan slouch boots. The “Toxic” songstress accessorized her outfit with a black stretch tattoo choker and aviator sunglasses. She wore her long, blond hair down in untamed waves and pushed over one shoulder.

For their outing, Sam rocked a tight white Ralph Lauren polo short, white shorts, and athletic shoes. He added a little Western flair to his sporty outfit by sporting a classic cowboy hat. He was also rocking a pair of shades that looked similar to Britney’s.

When the couple started their ride, Britney took the lead on a bay steed with a dark mane and a white blaze on its face. Sam was close behind on a smaller chestnut horse. He and Britney were shown riding on a well-beaten path on a secluded hillside. They were surrounded by thick brush and scattered leafless trees. Sam’s video included a few different views, including one that showed Britney from the front as her horse began to trot. Sam could be seen behind her, so he obviously didn’t film this segment.

Sam was behind the camera in a few of the scenes that followed, including one in which he turned the camera on himself. He also filmed Britney from behind. She was holding the back of her saddle with one hand, and she kept turning around to look at Sam.

In the video’s caption, Sam revealed that this will be the fourth Valentine’s Day that he and Britney have celebrated together. He also used a little Farsi to wish his fans a “Happy Asheghetam Day.”

The catchy tune Sam chose to add to his cute Valentine’s Day video was “Giddy Up” by Austin McBroom.

As of this writing, Sam’s post has been liked over 22,000 times. The comments section was also flooded with words of love for Sam and Britney, as well as plenty of heart emoji.

“You two look so good together!!!” read one response to his post.

“Thanks for making our queen so happy,” another fan wrote.

“Congratulations guys!!! To many more to come,” a third admirer remarked.

“Melts my heart that she has found someone to hold her dear and spoil her with love,” a fourth commenter wrote. “You two are adorable.”