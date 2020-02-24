What Time & Channel Is Kobe Bryant’s Memorial On?

Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial service will be held on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. PT and it can be watched on television and online.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, 41, died alongside his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other victims in a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. In addition to Kobe and his daughter, the crash claimed the lives of Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Christina Mauser, 38; and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50.

Nearly one month after the tragedy, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant, his family, and the city of Los Angeles will honor the late NBA star and all of the victims with a Celebration of Life at the Staples Center.

Kobe’s Wife Vanessa Announced The Celebration Of Life On Instagram

While a private funeral service attended by family and close friends was previously held in California, Vanessa, Kobe’s wife of 19 years, announced plans for a public celebration of life on her Instagram page. Vanessa’s message revealed that the memorial celebration would be held at the Staples Center, which is where Kobe played for much of his 20-year career with the Lakers. The Staples Center has a capacity of 20,000.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city worked closely with the Bryant family, as well as the Lakers, to plan the memorial tribute.

“We’ve been talking every day to the Lakers, and most importantly, to [Vanessa] as well,” Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times. “I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player. This is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court.”

The Memorial Will Be Broadcast On Multiple TV Networks And Online

The memorial service will be broadcast live on major television networks and online.

On television, ESPN and NBA TV will air A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant starting at 10 a.m.until approximately 1 p.m. PT.

In Los Angeles, Spectrum News 1 will carry the memorial, as well as local networks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

ABC’s live streaming service ABC News Live will also broadcast the memorial on multiple platforms, including Roku, Hulu, Facebook Watch and Apple TV. The memorial stream will begin at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The Celebration of Life will also stream live via NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, and the NBC News mobile app. Online, Yahoo Sports will also have a livestream of the memorial available, as will CBS All Access.

Invited guests at the public memorial reportedly include members of the Bryant family, friends, NBA players and officials, local politicians and season ticket holders, according to TMZ Sports. The remaining seats were made available for members of the public via a ticketing system. The ticket pricing was listed at $224, two for $224, and upper deck seats for $24.02, in tribute to Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers, 24 and 2, respectively. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Those who do not have tickets have been advised to stay home, as the streets surrounding the venue will be closed and the service will not be broadcast on any screens outside of the venue.

There Will Be Celebrity Guest Speakers

At the service for Kobe, several athletes and other celebrity friends are expected to speak.

College basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, who became friendly with the Bryants in recent years, is scheduled to take the stage at the memorial for her late mentor. Ionescu’s University of Oregon Ducks coach Kelly Graves called her role in the memorial service “a great privilege and honor,” per Mercury News.

Also included will be the Houston Rockets’ James Harden and Russell Westbrook, ESPN reports.

Kobe Spoke At Michael Jackson’s Memorial Service At The Staples Center

The Staples Center previously hosted memorial services for Michael Jackson and rapper Nipsey Hussle. At Jackson’s public memorial service in 2009, Kobe took the stage alongside fellow NBA great Shaquille O’Neal to speak about Jackson’s humanitarian work. In his speech, Kobe said that Michael gave “just as much off stage as he did on stage” and he noted the late King of Pop made the Guinness World Records for the most charities supported by a pop star. No one would have dreamed that just 11 years later, fans would be saying goodbye to Kobe at the very same venue.