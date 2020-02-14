Aubrey O’Day Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Pink Valentine’s Day Lingerie

Singer Aubrey O’Day brought the heat for Valentine’s Day as she left little to her Instagram followers’ imaginations with her latest post on the popular social media platform.

The Dumblonde singer posed in front of a light pink and hot pink vertically striped wall, which looked reminiscent of a Victoria’s Secret bag. She leaned against a pink carousel horse that had pink roses wrapped around its gold pole with her legs slightly spread and one hand holding onto the pole and the other resting on the horse’s tail. Aubrey wore an extremely tiny hot pink lacey strappy piece of lingerie with a strip of lace over each breast and down the center, protecting her modesty. The barely-there look showed off the blond bombshell’s curvaceous hourglass figure.

Aubrey wore her long blond locks in soft waves that fell gently over her shoulders. Hot pink lipstick shimmered on the reality TV star’s lips. Dramatic shades of pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and black mascara made the singer’s eyes pop. Plus, strategically applied highlighter and blush accented her facial features. The former star of The Celebrity Apprentice accessorized the look with hot pink high heels and her signature gold necklace.

In her caption, Aubrey relayed the story of St. Valentine, and her fans showed the “DJT” singer some love. In mere minutes, more than 3,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 200 also left a comment for her in the reply section.

“I always was very fond of white chocolate. A yummy valentines for sure. Sending you all my love,” wrote one fan.

“Sheesh come all the way through with your absolutely stunning self, and Happy Valentine’s Day boo,” a second follower replied, including several heart eyes emoji.

“Damn! Gorgeous thick beautiful queen! Love love love you valentines gift,” gushed a third follower.

Not everyone appreciated O’Day’s sexy share on tthe day for love, though. At least one Instagram user issued a challenge to the “White Hot Lies” singer and accused her of excessive photoshop use.

“These photos are the most over-shopped Instagram pics ever. This is what’s wrong with society – portraying an unrealistic photo for us to compare ourselves to. I challenge her to post this photo completely unedited. That is true beauty,” challenged a follower.

Several others on Instagram replied to this comment agreeing with the sentiment.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Aubrey wore another pink ensemble earlier this week to celebrate her birthday. The outfit provided a bit more coverage than her Valentine’s Day getup.