Noah Cyrus Flaunts Booty In Thong & Black Pantyhose While Wearing Knee-High Boots, Cowboy Hat

Noah Cyrus let it all hang out in a booty-baring outfit for her most recent Instagram photo. The singer dazzled fans with the seductive snap on Friday afternoon.

In the sexy post, Noah stood in front of a red background with a large pink heart. She had her backside turned to the camera and placed her hands over her round booty. She also looked over her shoulder with a sultry glare.

Noah wore a pair of black thong panties and some sheer, black pantyhose over top. She added a cropped jacket, red knee-high latex heeled boots, and a matching red cowboy hat on her head.

Miley’s little sister accessorized her look with gold bracelets on her wrists, rings on her fingers, and a bejeweled manicure on her fingernails.

The ensemble showed off the singer’s curvy hips, long, lean legs, and hourglass curves. Noah had her long, dark brown hair styled in loose strands that fell down her back and rocked a full face of makeup for the pic.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a glowing highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink tint to her lips to complete the glam look.

Noah wished her over 5.6 million followers a happy Valentine’s Day in the photo, and many of them responded. The post garnered more than 135,000 likes and over 1,100 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded.

“I was just wondering if I can look like this please,” one of Noah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Dayummmm…you don’t even need a heart behind you. That thing behind you is heart shaped enough,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Noah out here convincing me why i should have her music on repeat,” a third comment read.

“This photo would be a killer album cover. You look hot af and you also look confidant and dominate. Ready to put in some work. Love it,” a fourth social media user told the singer.

Earlier this week, Noah showed off even more skin when she posted a snap of herself sporting a blue tie-dye bikini alongside a blond gal pal, who was wearing a matching pink two-piece. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, the sexy swimwear showcased all of the songstress’ voluptuous curves.

That snap also appeared to grab the attention of Noah Cyrus’ fans. To date, the bikini shot has racked up more than 198,000 likes and over 310 comments for the “July” singer.