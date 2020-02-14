Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Tremendous Cleavage & Bombshell Curves In A Lace Bodysuit For Valentine’s Day

Ashley Alexiss had a special treat for her Instagram followers on Valentine’s Day. The gorgeous plus-size model shared a steamy lingerie shot wherein she rocked a plunging lace bodysuit, and put her bombshell curves on display in the saucy item. However, instead of the usual red lingerie post, Ashley decided to go a different way. The sizzling blonde chose to showcase an outfit in a vibrant, chartreuse-green color, and fans were not disappointed one bit.

“You look hot in that color,” assured one of her devotees, who also added a pair of heart-eyes and drooling-face emoji to their comment.

“Can never be too early for st paddy’s tho,” quipped a second follower.

Ashley looked drop-dead gorgeous in the enticing attire. The buxom babe showed a great deal of skin in the semi-sheer bodysuit, flaunting all of her ample assets. Her lacy one-piece was crafted out of a see-through mesh, which was richly adorned with a cute floral print that only offered minimal coverage. The racy outfit gave fans an unencumbered view of her shapely chest, and teased her flat stomach and sculpted tummy.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model fully exposed her massive cleavage in the risqué garment, which boasted an outrageously low-cut neckline that reached all the way to the waist. Ashley flashed not only her busty curves, but a good glimpse of her toned midriff as well. The scandalous bodysuit featured equally revealing bottoms, which were extremely high-cut and rested high on her hip bones, leaving her round hips completely bared. The one-piece appeared to be cinched at the waist, and sported a thin strap that went around Ashley’s tiny waistline, accentuating her curvaceous frame.

The 29-year-old hottie showed off the sexy look in a stunning close-up that saw her posing against a solid cream background. The light-toned decor contrasted with her golden tan, further emphasizing her voluptuous figure.

The snap was a half-body shot that offered only a small glance at her strong, curvy thighs, but copiously showcased her hourglass curves. Ashley was looking directly into the camera with a kittenish smile, and put up her hands in a gesture that made it seem like she was tugging at the straps of her top. Her arms framed her decolletage, strategically censoring her generous bosom. The model appeared to have her legs crossed — a detail that called attention to her bodacious lower body.

The stunner was all dolled up for the shoot, sporting a chic, natural-looking glam that highlighted her beautiful features. She wore an understated, skin-toned eyeshadow and matching lipstick, and showed off her perfectly contoured eyebrows, which were color-enhanced. She accessorized with an elegant French tip manicure and nothing else. Her platinum-blond tresses were swept to the side and cascaded over her shoulder in loose waves. A rebel tendril fell into her decolletage, luring the gaze towards her tremendous cleavage.

Ashley penned a cheeky caption for her post, and included a green heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her lingerie. The model credited Fashion Nova Curve for her raunchy attire. The post proved to be quite popular among Ashley’s admirers, garnering upward of 8,700 likes in less than one hour of going live. In the space of three hours, the photo racked up 17,500 likes and a little shy of 300 comments.

“Omg you look absolutely amazing in that outfit,” gushed one fan, adding a heart emoji.

“Wow. You are breathtaking,” read another message, also ending with a heart emoji.