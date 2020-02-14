Demi Rose Exposes Her Booty In Revealing Red Latex Thong Lingerie: ‘Not Your Valentine’

Demi Rose Mawby left little to the imagination as she posed in some revealing lingerie for her most recent Instagram update. The British beauty shared the post with her followers on Valentine’s Day.

In the sexy snaps, Demi looked smoking hot as she wore a red latex corset top that laced up the back, elbow-length gloves, a matching thong, and buckles around her thighs.

The ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, massive cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, lean legs, and round booty. Demi wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Demi also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic black eyeliner, and dark pink eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and dark pink lipstick.

In the first photo, Demi stood in front of a red background as she showed off her outfit from the back. She stood with her backside facing the camera and looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare. She clutched a red rose in her hand underneath of her pert derriere. The second shot featured the model from the front as she posed with the flower in front of her body.

Demi revealed that the photos were taken in London, England. She also teased fans that she was not their valentine in the caption.

Of course, many of the model’s over 13 million followers fell in love with the snaps, clicking the like button over 99,000 times while leaving nearly 1,000 comments in the first 20 minutes alone.

“You look fantastic,” one of Demi’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“I wanna look this good,” another loyal fan stated.

“I skip a beat, I swear,” a third social media user gushed.

“She her own Valentine,” a fourth person wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi showcased her booty earlier in the week as well. The brunette bombshell got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a white bra and a pair of matching lace thong panties in front of a mirror.

Demi Rose wore her hair styled in an up-do for the snap and gave a seductive stare into the camera. Meanwhile, fans wasted no time showing their support for that photo, which has earned over 636,000 likes and over 4,800 comments to date.