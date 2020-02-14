WWE News: Huge No Holds Barred Match Announced For ‘Monday Night Raw’

Could this end up being the retribution of Matt Hardy?

Old-school fans of WWE couldn’t believe their eyes when Edge made his miraculous return to the company, and now, it may be getting better. Last week, Matt Hardy confronted Randy Orton regarding his recent behavior, and it led to another vicious beatdown. After having his head slammed between two chairs, Hardy may be able to get his revenge in a No Holds Barred Match taking place next week on Monday Night Raw.

At this year’s Royal Rumble, Edge returned after nearly a decade out of the ring and shocked the world. The next night on Raw, Orton took the former World Champion’s head and smashed it between two chairs which has kept him off of television for the past two weeks.

Last week, Hardy confronted Orton about what he did to Edge and it led into a vicious beatdown. Orton solidified his major heel status by dealing out the same fate to Matt Hardy that he had given Edge just one week earlier.

Now, those two Con-Chair-Tos have led to a match where anything goes.

The official website of WWE revealed on Friday that Randy Orton will face Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred Match next week. The bout will take place on Monday Night Raw and nothing is off limits for both superstars as they look to earn a major victory.

There have been a lot of whispers on social media that Matt Hardy is leaving WWE once his contract expires early next month. Of course, there’s been no confirmation of this and it could still change to him staying with the company, but that remains to be seen.

Fans have speculated to that being the reason that WWE has treated him so poorly when he even appears on television at all. This No Holds Barred Match, though, is quite huge and Hardy is now involved in a major storyline on Raw which has much deeper roots to it than people may realize.

Years and years ago, there was a great feud between Matt Hardy and Edge which had Lita at the center of the conflict. This was an on-air storyline that played off of a real-life situation in which Edge “stole” Lita who had been the longtime girlfriend of Hardy.

With Edge’s return from a medically-forced retirement, it has been expected that WWE would give him periods of time off and a lighter schedule. Matt Hardy taking on Randy Orton is a great way to continue the feud and keep Edge involved in the storyline. The No Holds Barred Match on Monday Night Raw actually opens the door for the return of the “Rated-R Superstar” and it could lead to a big victory for Hardy.