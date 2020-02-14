Blond Bombshell Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Crop Top On Instagram

Bethany Lily April has been keeping up her usual stream of sultry photos on her Instagram feed, and today, she shared a new revealing photo set with a Valentine’s Day message for fans in the caption. The Instagram series showed her leaving little to the imagination in a tiny red polka-dot crop top as she posed with and without roses.

In the first snap, the blond bombshell stood with her body facing the camera as she raised her right hand to play with her hair. The top had a collar, short sleeves, and was buttoned together below her cleavage which left her curves on show. And as she sometimes does, the sensation left her nipple showing and gave a sultry pout for the camera.

Bethany wore her hair down in a side part and her wavy locks fell around both of her shoulders. She wore purple eye shadow, mascara, plenty of blush, and light pink lipstick. As well, the model opted to go without accessories, keeping the focus completely on her incredible physique.

She posed inside a white room with a wooden door visible behind her and appeared to be standing in front of a window as she was well lit in the photo.

The second image was of Bethany holding a couple of red roses in her right hand, and she angled her head to the left this time with her lips slightly parted in a pout.

Plus, the sensation posed with her right hand raised toward her lips for the third photo and was photographed holding the roses below her chin for the final picture of the set. This snap revealed her light blue manicure that contrasted against her all-red outfit.

Her many followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. Absolutely beautiful. Have a great day,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re an angel in the world Bethany,” declared a second Instagram user.

“Oh god all the love for you,” raved a supporter.

“I hope you have a wonderful day with a lot of love,” wrote a fan.

The stunner shared another update on January 27 when she flaunted her curves in a crop top. She wore a black tank and pulled down the straps. Bethany wore little makeup, showing off her natural beauty while pulling her hair back into a high ponytail. There were three photos in the series, and all were fairly similar as the beauty smiled with her lips closed and posed in a bedroom.