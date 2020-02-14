Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Lace Lingerie

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On February 14, fitness model Bianca Taylor celebrated Valentine’s Day by uploading a red hot Instagram post for her 705,000 followers to enjoy.

In the pictures, taken by the professional photographer Michael Libitzky, show the personal trainer standing in a doorway with a bathroom vanity in the background. She flaunted her fit physique in a red lace lingerie set that consisted of a plunging bra, matching underwear, a coordinating garter belt, and a pair of sheer stockings. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection.

In the first image, the California native turned her body to face away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. Bianca tilted her head, as she gazed into the camera, parting her full lips. The final picture consists of the beauty striking a seductive pose by placing her hands on her head and jutting out her hips.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her sleek hair in a side part and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup.

In the caption, the digital influencer wished her followers a “Happy Valentine’s Day” and proceeded to ask if they exchanged gifts with a loved one. She also implored fans to let her know which of the three photos did they prefer. In addition, Bianca advertised for both the CBD company, Skara, and her own “training guides and ebooks” that are available to purchase on her personal website. Further, she noted she is offering reduced cost subscriptions to her OnlyFans page where she uploads photos and videos that does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

The provocative post seemed to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 9,000 likes. Many of Bianca’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You always look gorgeous. You are a Valentine’s gift to me,” gushed one fan.

“Such a hottie,” said another devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“The hottest Valentine,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.