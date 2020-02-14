Instagram Smokeshow Laci Kay Somers Slays In Leopard-Print Lingerie Set While Enjoying Valentine’s Day

Laci Kay Somers held nothing back in some leopard-print lingerie for her Valentine’s Day Instagram post. The model thrilled her fans with the photos on Friday afternoon.

In the NSFW snap, Laci sported the scanty bra and underwear set as she showcased her hourglass curves. The lingerie flaunted the model’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, tiny waist, rock hard abs, flat tummy, and curvy hips and round booty.

Laci wore her long, gray-blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, diamond earrings and a matching bellybutton ring.

She also wore a full face of makeup in the photos. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a glowing eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the first snap, Laci gave a piercing glare into the camera and showed off her lingerie from the front. The second shot featured a look at the model’s outfit from the side.

In the photos, she holds a gorgeous red rose and stands in a living room filled with pink, red, and white heart balloons and a giant teddy bear in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, many of Laci’s 10.6 million followers flocked to show their support for the snaps. The pics raked in more than 26,000 likes and over 780 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded.

“An incredibly beautiful woman. Would you be my valentine?” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow. Hands down their isn’t a word in the English dictionary to describe how freakin beautiful you are Breathtaking,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Happy Valentines Day Lace! Hope Your Day Is As Special As You Are,” a third social media user stated.

“You’re must be an angel my sweetheart,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci’s fans have become accustom to seeing her showcase her enviable curves online. The model often flaunts her body in her social media posts.

Earlier this month, Laci got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a snap of herself rocking a skimpy black thong and a beige oversized sweater. She added a beanie and a bombshell makeup look to complete the racy style. That post has garnered over 237,000 likes and more than 4,800 comments to date.