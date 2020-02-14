Sommer Ray Sizzles In Red Lingerie & Strikes Sexy Poses On A Bed

Sommer Ray turned up the heat with her Valentine’s Day-themed post on Instagram today as she struck sexy poses on a bed in a red lingerie set. There were 10 snaps in the series as she gave her fans a good look at her incredible physique from multiple angles. She topped it off with a flirty caption that prompted many people to leave a message in the comments section.

The fitness model rocked a bra, thong-cut bottoms, and an unclipped garter belt. She accessorized simply with multiple rings and a pukka shell anklet which kept the attention on her ensemble and physique.

Sommer wore her hair down in natural voluminous curls, opting for a heavy side part in most of the shots.

The series kicked off with a close-up of her face as the sensation exuded sultry vibes with her lips parted, and the left side of her face was obscured by her locks. Her makeup application included shimmery eye shadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick.

The second through sixth photos showed Sommer striking a range of poses that were a variation of the Bambi pose, including spreading her knees apart and leaning forward, sitting up, and showing off her bare derrière. She alternated between giving sexy looks and looking away from the camera.

The last three pictures were of Sommer standing up on the bed, with a couple showing her placing her hands on the wooden rafter above her as she flaunted her toned abs and legs. The bombshell was photographed in the final snap while standing up with her back facing the camera, which left her booty on full display.

The bed was decorated with a blue quilt, and light streamed in from the large windows beside it.

The stunner’s followers rushed to the comments section to gush about the share.

“Your eyes are so beautiful sommer,” gushed an admirer.

“Sommer looking like the queen of the jungle,” observed a fan.

“Ugh how are you so fine!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Dam this is why I always ask for the receipt,” joked a supporter, referring to her caption.

Sommer shared another update three days ago when she gave coy looks while rocking an off-the-shoulder leopard-print bodysuit. The outfit had long sleeves and pants and hugged every curve, and the model accessorized with a pearl necklace and large gold hoop earrings. She posed on a white couch and wore her hair down in a heavy part with luxurious waves.