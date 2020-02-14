WWE Rumors: Recently Retired Hall Of Famer Already Coming Back For ‘Super ShowDown’

The legend has been retired for less than a year and is already thinking of a return match.

When it comes to the retirement of a WWE superstar, “never say never” is the most appropriate way to describe it. There is always some big event or dream match or reason for someone to come back for a match, and it appears as if Batista has found his reasoning. Despite being retired from the ring for less than a year, rumors are swirling that “The Animal” will be heading to Saudi Arabia to work Super ShowDown.

The last match that Batista had was a loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 last year and it was his first bout since June of 2014. After the match was over, Batista announced his retirement and said he had wrestled his final match in WWE because it was time for him to move on.

He has been taking more movie roles and is even part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy. Still, there is always some way or another for a superstar to have a return match as Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and many others will tell you.

According to EWrestlingNews, by way of What Culture, Batista is scheduled to return to WWE and work a match at Super ShowDown later this month. The event is going to be held in Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020, which requires a long flight for a one-night thing.

That still doesn’t seem to matter as the report states Batista would be coming back for a match since the payday for Saudi Arabia events is huge. Bill Goldberg already came back for one match last year against The Undertaker and he’s facing Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in two weeks.

There is no word in the speculation as to who Batista would face in a match or if he would return to WWE television before the event. Goldberg has built up his match with Wyatt and only appeared once in a pre-taped interview that aired last week on Friday Night SmackDown.

As of this writing, here is the card for WWE Super ShowDown:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. R-Truth vs. Erick Rowan

That is already a stacked card for WWE Super ShowDown, but adding Batista to it would certainly build up the excitement. Saudi Arabian audiences love the old-school superstars and it would certainly make sense for him to have a match, but will it happen? Right now, it is nothing but a rumor, but there’s still time for the former World Champion to make a comeback and get paid.