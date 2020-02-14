‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Stuns In A Mesh Bodysuit While Lying On A Bed Of Rose Petals

Kindly Myers treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a sexy Valentine’s Day post that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The professional smokeshow took to her account on Friday to share the eye-popping new photo that was an instant hit with her fans. In the snap, Kindly was seen lying on her back on top of a pile of bright red rose petals. The air around her was also full of flowers, which gently floated to the ground around the model.

Kindly often tantalizes her fans by showing off her figure in revealing clothing, and her most recent social media appearance was no different. The blond bombshell looked absolutely incredible in a sexy bodysuit that did way more showing than covering up, making for a risque display that proved hard to be ignored.

Kindly sent pulses racing in her white one-piece that was made of a racy mesh material left very little to the imagination and popped against her all-over glow. It boasted triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, as well as a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Upping the ante of the model’s jaw-dropping display was the garment’s daringly high-cut design. The style exposed Kindly’s long, sculpted legs in their entirety, while also offering a glimpse at the babe’s peachy derriere. The lingerie was made of a racy mesh material that clung tight to her killer curves, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection. Meanwhile, its see-through fabric clung to her flawless physique in all of the right ways, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

No accessories were added to Kindly Valentine’s Day ensemble, allowing her hourglass silhouette to take center stage. Her blond tresses were worn down in bouncy curls that fell all around her head as the photo was captured. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush and highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram post with love. The steamy snap has racked up over 5,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the babe’s scandalous display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “so beautiful.”

“Wow, you are so pure and perfect,” commented a third.

Others took the opportunity to wish the stunner a happy Valentine’s Day.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her killer curves in a minuscule plaid bikini. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snaps nearly 26,000 likes.