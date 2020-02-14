Fitness Model Michie Peachie Rocks Minuscule Purple Bikini In Sweaty Beach Workout In The Maldives

Michie Peachie’s most recent Instagram update has both her and her fans sweating. As those who follow the trainer on the platform know, she has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous figure in a wide range of sexy workout videos that leave little to the imagination. In her latest clip, the bombshell looked nothing short of amazing in another killer sweat session.

In the caption of the post, the beauty tagged her location in the Maldives where she powered through a number of different exercises on the beach. Her flawless figure was on full display while clad in a sexy purple bikini that showed off her insanely sculpted body, including her rock-hard abs and toned, tanned legs. Over the bikini, she wore a tight white crop top and looked absolutely stunning.

For the sweaty workout, Peachie kept her hair out of her face, wearing her long, brunette tresses pulled back in a sky-high ponytail and adding a white scrunchie on top. Even though she was working out, the model also sported a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the clip, she gave her fans a run-down on her workout as well as instructions on each different exercise.

The post has only been live for a short time, but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 3,000 likes in addition to over 50 comments within just minutes of being added to her page. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her rocking body. A few more dropped a line to let the brunette beauty know that they were jealous of her tropical vacation while a handful more had no words and opted to use emoji instead.

“You’re so incredible, so awesome place and super great workout,” one fan raved, adding a flexing arm emoji and a few flame emoji.

“Happy Valentine’s day to a Goddess,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“My God! You can give J-Lo a run for her money! Impressive!” one more chimed in.

