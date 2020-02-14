Stassie Karanikolaou Poses In A Bathtub Filled With Rose Petals

Stassie Karanikolaou gifted her 6.8 million Instagram followers with the perfect Valentine’s Day present: a photo of herself in the tub, surrounded by rose petals. The steamy picture certainly turned the temperature up by several degrees.

In the Valentine’s Day upload, Stassie laid in a white bathtub, showing off her every curve in a bright red bikini. She soaked in crimson-colored flower petals that turned the water a festive pink shade.

Her bikini top was a straight bandeau with thin straps, which flaunted a hint of cleavage. Her bikini bottoms were submerged in water, so fans could only see the tiniest glimpse of a string. Stassie flashed a whole lot of leg, as well as the side of her curvaceous derriere. She also showcased her toned physique in the image. Her sun-kissed skin was brushed all over with a red hue.

She laid her head back on the edge of the tub and stared at the camera with bedroom eyes. Stassie wore her blond locks in a wavy updo, her long bangs hanging down straight on either side of her face.

Her face was flushed — and seemingly edited to appear like she was blushing from head to toe — and her blue eyes stood out brightly in comparison. She wore red blush on her cheekbones and lacquered her plump pout with a ruby-red lip.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up 247,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from excited fans who loved Stassie’s Valentine’s Day look.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassie had been getting ready for Valentine’s Day long before February 14 rolled around.

Earlier this month, the model perhaps gave fans a hint of things to come when she posed in a Barbie pink bikini, looking very Malibu Barbie with her platinum hair done up in a high ponytail, complete with a matching bubblegum-pink scrunchie.

“Valentine’s day is around the corner,” she captioned the image, adding two pink hearts for effect.

As documented on her Instagram, she also celebrated love when she held a Valentine’s Day party earlier this week on Thursday, February 12. Not only did best friend Kylie Jenner show up wearing a cherry-red jumpsuit, but Stassie wore a sparkly crimson jumpsuit as well.

Stassie gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the getting ready process, as well as a glimpse into the festivities, posing with two of her best friends and calling them “my b*tches!” in an Instagram story video.