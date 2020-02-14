Hot Car Mechanic Constance Nunes Flashes Her Killer Legs In A Plunging Floral Dress

Constance Nunes went full bombshell in a gorgeous dress for Valentine’s Day. The hot car mechanic published the pic to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon.

In the racy post, Constance rocked a plunging white gown with a pink and green floral pattern. The model’s dress boasted thin spaghetti straps, off-the-shoulder accents, and a hip-high slit.

The ensemble showcased Constance’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the outfit with a gold chain around her neck and nude heels.

Constance sat on a bed made up with a white, fluffy blanket and large pillows. She held the retriever of a pink rotary phone up to her ear and posed with her eyes closed, head tilted towards the ceiling, and her legs crossed.

The brunette beauty wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that she pushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the shot.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, black eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. She finished off the style with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, some palm trees can be seen through a large window as the sun streamed in. In the caption, Constance joked that it was “love” on the phone for the stunning Valentine’s Day post.

Meanwhile, many of Constance’s 401,000-plus followers went wild for the photo. The post earned more than 8,400 likes and over 75 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Enjoy your Valentine’s day with your one and only,” one of Constance’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Thanks a lot, Constance!! I opened up my phone as I was about to walk down the stairs and this was the first thing that popped. Damn near took a misstep and ate sh*t down a flight of stairs. Okay, its partially my fault for being dumb enough to look at my phone on the stairs, but still. Your photographer is a bada** for sure,” another adoring fan stated.

“You looking so beautiful,” remarked a third social media user.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes delighted her fans earlier this week when she rocked a skintight black dress while posing by her vintage Ford Mustang. That photo has racked up over 22,000 likes and more than 440 comments to date.