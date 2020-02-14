Joan Smalls Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Leather Lingerie

Joan Smalls celebrated Valentine’s Day with a steamy new Instagram post that brought some serious heat to her page.

The Puerto Rican beauty took to her account on Friday to share a duo of eye-popping snaps that were a big hit with her 3.3 million followers on the platform. In the photos, Joan was seen standing in a room that was illuminated by purple and pink neon lights. She leaned up against the wall and gazed in the distance with a sultry stare, all the while looking smoking hot in a set of sexy lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Joan sent pulses racing in her skimpy undergarments, which she noted in the caption were from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The set included a black leather bralette within thin shoulder straps that showcased the model’s toned arms — but that’s not all. It also boasted tiny triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. A set of zippers spanned the length of its cups for a unique detail that drew further attention to Joan’s busty display.

The 31-year-old also sported a pair of matching leather panties with the same zipper detail that covered only what was necessary, upping the ante of her look even more. The barely-there garment featured a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that highlighted Joan’s sculpted legs and killer curves. In one photo, the stunner also rocked a sexy garter that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Joan completed her risque ensemble with a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings and tall boots. She also added a large statement ring and dangling silver earrings and wore her brunette tresses down in bouncy curls that cascaded over her shoulder. As for her glam, the babe rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy red lip, dramatic winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the catwalk queen’s latest social media appearance. After just seven hours of going live, the double Instagram update has racked up more than 32,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Joan’s jaw-dropping Valentine’s Day look.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Joan looked “so glamorous.”

“Will you be my Valentine?” asked a third.

Joan often tantalizes her fans with her skin-baring ensembles. Just last weekend, she sported a very racy look to Vanity Fair’s Oscar’s Party that included a scandalous mermaid-inspired gown. She took to her Instagram page to show off the outfit, and earned over 48,000 likes from her followers.