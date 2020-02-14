Buxom Beauty Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Gorgeous Curves In Sexy Lingerie In New Boomerang Video

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss put her voluptuous curves on display in a sexy boomerang video shared with her Instagram followers late at night on Thursday. The steamy clip offered fans a peek behind the scenes of her recent shoot for Fantasy Lingerie, which took place in Hollywood just ahead of Valentine’s Day, and saw the buxom beauty rocking a striped black two-piece that perfectly showcased her bodacious figure.

The gorgeous Bostonian looked like a total smokeshow in the chic lingerie set, which offered a great view of her ample assets. Between its plunging, cleavage-baring top and its high-waist, high-cut bottoms, the two-piece exposed a generous amount of skin, offering very little coverage for Ashley’s curvaceous form. The sizzling blonde topped off her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, which dangled from her bra. The model appeared to be between takes, as she had slipped on a puffy zip-up vest — no doubt to keep her warm in between shooting. Ashley even alluded to the chilly temperatures in her caption, writing, “Iceyyyy,” followed by a snowflake emoji. However, she left the vest unzipped and open while posing for the eye-catching clip, which was a selfie video focused on her stylish underwear.

Ashley showed off the look as she filmed herself in a suspended wall mirror, one adorned with large wooden frames in a deep, chestnut-brown color. A view of the studio unfolded in the background, revealing a big clothes rack fully stocked with colorful outfits and a large table decorated with a sumptuous antique vase. A geometric sculpture rested on the table, along with other items that also included a backpack. A painting of a sexy tango scene completed the decor, adding to the sultry vibes of her post.

Ashley cut a seductive figure in the revealing lingerie, striking a flirty pose that was sure to send quite a few pulses racing. The 29-year-old hottie gently pulled back her wavy hair with her hand and coquettishly batted her eyelashes, all the while looking at her phone with softly pursed lips. Her massive cleavage was on full display, as was her flat stomach. Her bottoms sported a scooped waistline that bared her toned tummy, and featured thick side straps that sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her curves.

The video captured her from the hip up, only teasing a glimpse of her strong thighs. Nevertheless, her hourglass frame was copiously showcased, and fans were more than happy to see the busty babe slaying in another curve-flaunting outfit. The post was a major hit with Ashley’s followers, garnering more than 69,000 likes and close to 300 comments from her adoring admirers.

“Beautiful!!” wrote one person, adding a pair of butterfly emoji.

“My god you are amazing,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Dang!! That’s pretty wonderful!!” a third fan said of the tantalizing look.

“You have been killing it this week!” assured a fourth follower.