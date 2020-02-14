Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Skintight Snakeskin-Patterned Activewear

The model flaunted her flawless figure in her revealing workout gear.

On Friday, February 14, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a sizzling snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the 35-year-old sitting on a marble countertop in her kitchen, as she held a shaker cup from the supplement brand, 1st Phorm. A sizable container of the company’s Level-1 protein powder can be seen to her left. Dolly arched her back and tilted her head, as she gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The digital influencer sizzled in a black snakeskin-patterned sports bra and matching skintight leggings, that left little to the imagination. The figure-hugging activewear showcased Dolly’s incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of black ankle socks. The model kept the sporty outfit relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The brunette beauty styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving the look additional glamour. She also opted to wear a full face of makeup, which featured peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Happy Valentine’s Day.” She then proceeded to advertise for 1st Phorm, by stating that she enjoys the Level-1 protein shake as it tastes “delicious” and assists with “prevent[ing] muscle breakdown.” Dolly also noted that the protein powder can be added to baked goods.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“BEAUTIFUL GORGEOUS LOVELY YOUNG LADY,” gushed a passionate admirer.

“You [are] too gorgeous,” added another follower.

“Looking so so good as always,” said a different devotee, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“Shape of beauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crop top and yoga pants while posing at a gym. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.