Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Goes Braless In Furry Pink Set For Valentine’s Day Post

Abigail Ratchford’s most recent social media share has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, Ratchford has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous curves in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include anything from bikinis to lingerie and more. In the latest update added to her feed, the stunner sizzled in a Valentine’s-themed shoot.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she did not specifically tell her fans where she was but did tag online retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for the outfit. She appeared front and center with a red background. She was surrounded by a sea of rose petals while she sat on the ground, raising one hand in the air and putting both feet in front of her. The bombshell wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a sky-high ponytail with a few pieces of hair falling near her cheek. She showed off her gorgeous facial features with an application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Like she normally does, the model left little to the imagination while clad in a pink two-piece set that included a long-sleeved crop top that tied in the middle, showing off plenty of cleavage while going braless underneath. On the bottom, she rocked a matching pair of pants that had fur around the ankles. Ratchford completed the hot look with a pair of clear high heels. Since the post went live, it’s earned her rave reviews.

In addition to over 89,000 likes, the post has amassed an impressive 500-plus comments and that number continues to climb. Some of the bombshell’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment on the photo by using emoji instead of words.

“I wish you all the best for Valentine’s Day. I love you,” one fan gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“I’m also an Aquarius sweetheart. You are so hot,” another Instagrammer commented in addition to a few flame emoji.

“Simply beautiful Abigail, stunning to, perfect in every way,” a third fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another NSFW look for another shot where she was surrounded by rose petals. In the caption of the post, she told her followers that it was her birthday. She left virtually nothing to the imagination, fittingly posing in her birthday suit but covering up with rose petals.