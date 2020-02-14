WWE News: Longtime Talent Announces Departure From The Company

After four years, it is time for this WWE talent to move onto something else.

Many faces come and go in WWE, but it seems as if it is never easy for someone to say it’s time for them to move onto something else. Cathy Kelley has been with the company since 2016 after heading there from AfterBuzz TV, and she has made quite a big name for herself within the company. All good things must come to an end, though, and Kelley has announced she’s departing the company and that Sunday will be her final day in WWE.

Since joining the company back in February of 2016, Cathy Kelley has had a number of different jobs and positions within WWE. She started out as a backstage correspondent in NXT and also a social media correspondent for the entire company.

She took to hosting WWE Now which had weekly and sometimes daily videos on WWE’s website and YouTube channel. In those videos, Kelley would detail news, rumors, and even go over some possible injuries that have recently come about to various superstars.

Kelley has done very well in WWE and has often been seen as one of the best correspondents and interviewers within the entire company. On Friday, she took to her official Instagram account to let the world know that it was a very hard decision, but she would be leaving the promotion after this weekend.

Cathy Kelley confirmed in the Instagram post that her last day and event will be NXT TakeOver: Portland on Saturday night. It is not yet known what she will be doing at the event, but it is expected that she’ll continue as a backstage correspondent as she’s done so often in the past.

It is obvious that Kelley was quite emotional in her post as she even said she “typed it out and deleted” the caption about 20 times over a matter of days. She offered up her thanks and gratitude to both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for the product put forth as well as their support and inspiration.

Back in November, Kelley appeared as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown for a one-night only type of thing. She was there to fill in after many superstars had been delayed in Saudi Arabia due to travel issues affecting almost the entire roster.

As of this time, there has been no word as to what’s next for Cathy Kelley or where she’ll be going after NXT TakeOver: Portland. Her time in WWE is about to come to an end, and fans are anxious to see where the longtime correspondent ends up.