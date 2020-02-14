Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Goes Topless And Rocks Tight White Jeans On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new post that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The upload was shared on Friday and has earned nothing but love since going live to the Victoria’s Secret model’s Instagram page. It kicked off with a sultry black-and-white video taken in Rio de Janeiro by photographer and filmmaker Matais Ternes. The following two slides contained a total of five photos of Gizele posing against a blank white wall and staring down the camera with a sultry gaze.

The Brazilian bombshell is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page, and her Friday morning update was no different. Gizele put on quite a show for her audience by wearing nothing more than a pair of tight white jeans that hugged her toned legs in all of the right ways. An adorable cat patch peeked out from one of the back pockets, drawing even more attention to the babe’s pert derriere and killer curves.

Gizele took things to the next level by ditching her top completely, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. She expertly crossed her arms over her bare chest so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, however, an eyeful of cleavage was still left very much within eyesight. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of Gizele’s abs and flat midsection, which were further accentuated by the high-rise style of her jeans.

To accessorize her look, Gizele added a pair of dainty earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down and cascaded messily over her shoulders, and she sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the lingerie model some love for her latest social media upload. It has racked up over 13,000 likes within its first six hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Gizele’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning. Looking pretty,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gizele was “very beautiful.”

Others took the opportunity to wish the model a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Gizele often impressive her massive Instagram following with her eye-popping outfits. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her killer curves in a daringly short pink dress. That look also proved popular, earning over 16,000 likes.