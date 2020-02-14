‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Kyle & Summer Heat Up At Jabot

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 14 shows some love between Kyle and Summer while they work at Jabot. Plus, Adam and Chance meet with Riza while Phyllis listens in without them knowing, and Sharon struggles to deal with sickness caused by chemotherapy.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) to answer a text he sent her in person. She revealed that she chose not to go to Las Vegas. Talk turned to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer, and Phyllis declared that Nick is a rockstar dad. The Phyllis received a text that said: “we’re all set” after a waitress set a listening device on a table near where Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) argued about Adam’s upcoming meeting with Riza (Tina Casciani).

In Vegas, Chance decided to stick around despite Adam’s protest, and Riza arrived. Riza informed the men that “she” no longer believes her husband is in witness protection. Now “she” wants to find the money her husband had hidden before his disappearance, and “she” won’t stop without getting answers. Phyllis listened from The Grand Phoenix, and she heard Adam offer to transfer enough money to make the problem go away. Chance didn’t like the idea, but Adam was willing to do whatever it takes. Chance referred to Adam saving his life when the man attacked him, and it came out that Adam murdered a man, and Chance declared it was an accident. However, Adam didn’t think anybody else would see it that. Back in Genoa City, Phyllis said, “boom” upon learning Adam and Chance’s big secret. Later, Adam vowed to Chance that he would make the problem go away for good.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) were at Crimson Lights, and then Sharon went home shortly after Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrived. Nick and Rey discussed that Kyle (Michael Mealor) broke up with Lola (Sasha Calle) to be with Summer (Hunter King). Neither man was thrilled with the situation. Then, Nick offered Rey a listening ear if he needed one because of Sharon’s breast cancer. At home, Sharon experienced extreme tiredness and nausea related to her recent chemotherapy treatment. Rey showed up, and Sharon said she could do this.

At Jabot, Kyle and Summer made out and enjoyed the newness of being back together, but then they knocked it off because they were at work. Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up, and he counseled them against jumping into something too quickly. Summer noted that the moment they’re sharing had been building since she and Kyle met. However, Jack discussed their messy history, and Kyle admitted that it hadn’t been easy. Ultimately, Jack expressed his hope that they would be happy and do right by Lola.