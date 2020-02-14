Gina Kirschenheiter Moves In With New Boyfriend Travis Mullen As Filming Begins On ‘RHOC’ Season 15

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen are super official now.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen have moved in together after just six months of dating.

Just as the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County begins production in Southern California, Kirschenheiter is speaking to People magazine about her exciting milestone with Mullen, who is expected to be seen alongside her and the other returning members of the cast, including Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, and Shannon Beador.

“It’s kind of major,” Kirschenheiter admitted of the move.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Kirschenheiter shares three children with her former husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, including seven-year-old son Nicholas, five-year-old daughter Sienna, and her youngest child, three-year-old son Luca.

Although Kirschenheiter and Mullen have only been dating for half a year, Kirschenheiter told the magazine that she feels like she’s known him forever. As she explained, she and Mullen are quite comfortable with one another and ever since they first met, she’s had strong feelings for him.

“He’s just a kind-hearted human, he’s adorable, and he has such a good heart. And he loves me for all of me; my imperfections, my craziness, my past — he loves me in spite of it all,” she shared. “We just have a very good, respectful bond.”

Kirschenheiter and Mullen’s new three-bedroom home, which Kirschenheiter purchased, is located in the same community where she was living before and is right across the street from where her kids go to school, which comes in handy because her license was suspended after her 2019 DUI.

Joining Kirschenheiter and Mullen at their new home are her three kids and his three kids, two girls and a boy, who range in ages from three to eight, who he shares with his former partner.

Also during her interview with People magazine, Kirschenheiter admitted that despite moving in with Mullen, marriage wasn’t yet on her mind. As she explained, she’s learned a lot since her messy split from Matt last year and doesn’t want to rush things with her new boyfriend. Instead, she’s planning to enjoy her life with Mullen where they stand at this point in time and allowing things between them to play out naturally.

Kirschenheiter then added that she doesn’t have any interest in planning a wedding.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source told Us Weekly last month that Kirschenheiter and Mullen were planning to move in together in the coming weeks and noted that Kirschenheiter was very excited to be embarking on this new chapter in her life.