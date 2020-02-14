American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs At The Superstition Mountains

Rachel Cook’s most recent social media share has her fans drooling. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Cook has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her stunning figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits, including bikinis, lingerie, crop tops, and more. In the most recent update that was added to her feed, the bombshell sizzled in not just one but three brand-new photos.

In the caption of the post, the model tagged herself in the Superstition Mountains, where she appeared to be having a blast. In the first photo in the deck, the stunner was all smiles, hanging on the side of a white SUV and raising her hand up toward the sky. She showed off her toned and tanned figure while clad in a casual but sexy ensemble that included a tiny black sports bra and a pair of gray sweatpants. Cook’s taut tummy looked spectacular, and she accessorized her outfit with a dainty gold necklace and a pair of earrings.

For the desert outing, the social media star wore her locks short and styled and appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup with some eyeliner as well as mascara. In the second photo in the deck, the beauty stuck her derriere out of the driver’s seat of the truck, looking over her shoulder and smiling for the camera. The last photo was just as hot as the first two as Cook placed one of her feet on the wheel of the car and the other in the air.

Since the photos went live on her page, they have earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans, racking up an impressive 48,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her abs. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment by using emoji rather than words.

“How do you make sweats look this good,” one fan asked, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“There’s our girl! Stoked to be outside and in nature! You are beautiful,” a second fan added.

“I JUST LOVE that look ok you. You look even more gorgeous,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

This is not the first time in the past few weeks that Cook has showed off her rock-hard body. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell flaunted her killer figure in red lingerie.