Kaley Cuoco Keeps Her Pit Bull Entertained With A Sock During Wardrobe Fitting

Kaley was trying on an outfit for 'The Flight Attendant.'

Kaley Cuoco took one of her pet pit bulls to work, and she posed for two adorable photos with the cute pooch. On Thursday, the former star of The Big Bang Theory took to Instagram to share the snapshots with her 5.8 million Instagram followers. The images depicted her modeling a stylish ensemble while her blue nose pit bull Blueberry played with a sock.

Kaley revealed that the photos were taken during a wardrobe fitting for her new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. The actress’ outfit included an over-sized gray wool coat that featured a plaid print in red and black. The double-breasted coat had a single row of two buttons, which Kaley had left undone. The garment hit her a few inches below the knee. Kaley had her sleeves rolled up to reveal a white lining decorated with a vibrant, multi-colored graphic print.

The blond beauty completed her ensemble with a red and white striped jersey turtleneck and a pair of high-waisted cropped jeans in a light wash. On her feet, she sported a pair of shiny dark red boots.

Kaley was wearing her long, layered hair down in slightly messy natural waves. For her beauty look, she sported a shiny mauve lip and a smokey eye.

The actress was pictured laughing as she stood next to Blueberry. Kaley had a black sock in her left hand, and the clothing item was clearly capturing Blueberry’s attention. The pooch was turning her head to look at the sock in the first photo, and she was opening her mouth to grab it in the second snapshot.

According to Kaley’s caption, costume designer Catherine Marie Thomas had sacrificed the wardrobe item so that Blueberry would have a toy to play with. She revealed that the dog enjoyed her “inventive” plaything.

As of this writing, the cute behind-the-scenes photos have been liked over 82,000 times. While Kaley was the one modeling an eye-catching outfit, Blueberry managed to steal the spotlight from her famous human.

“She’s a scene stealer!” read one response to Kaley’s Instagram post.

“Cannot believe the size of this gorgeous blueberry,” wrote TV personality Jenny Hutt.

“Aw. Blueberry!! Yeah you look okay too Kaley,” a third fan quipped.

“I think blueberry wanted to try on the clothes too,” a fourth commenter remarked.

According to Kaley, Blueberry is a bit spoiled. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress has remarked that her husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook, believes that Blueberry is “the golden child of the universe.” She said that Blueberry spends most of her time at Karl’s horse ranch, where she’s allowed to run wild and do whatever she pleases without the risk of being reprimanded.