Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Opts To Go Topless In White Panties & A Beanie

Kayla Moody let it all hang out in her latest nearly-nude Instagram post. The hot military wife shared the snap with her fans on Friday afternoon.

In the sexy shot, Kayla is seen sitting on a floor wearing nothing but a pair of skimpy white panties, a gray Guess beanie, and nothing else. The barely-there ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, curvy hips and booty, as well as her long, lean legs.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair in sleek, straight strands for the photo. She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, smoky eye shadow, and dramatic black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her plump pout.

Kayla posed with her backside on the ground as she leaned against a piece of furniture. She had her legs resting against a nearby wall and used one hand to cover her bare chest. The other hand reached up to touch her lips.

In the caption of the photo, the model asked her fans to guess what she was think about. Meanwhile, the model’s 642,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, and clicked the like button over 3,000 times while leaving more than 130 comments in the span of just one hour after it was posted.

“Happy Valentine’s goddess looking spectacular sweetie. Extremely sexy,” one of Kayla’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Wow so beautiful happy Valentine’s day hope you have a great day,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Good morning! ️Miss Kayla‼ ️You are so sexy and hot today‼” a third social media user told the model.

“This is the best Valentine’s Day gift you could give to us fans. Thanks for your gorgeous photos all year long. You look beautiful as usual and I can’t wait to see more of your pics,” a fourth person wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla is often pushing the limits on Instagram. The stunning bombshell has become known for her racy photos, which feature her posing in scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, barely-there crop tops, tight jeans, and more.

Earlier this week, Kayla Moody delighted her fans when she posted a snap of herself sporting a skintight, off-the-shoulder black dress that hugged all of her enviable curves. That upload has earned over 11,000 likes and more than 390 comments to date.