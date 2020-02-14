WWE News: Two Superstars Missing Tonight’s ‘SmackDown’ Due To Legal Problems

Due to past problems, these two superstars won't be traveling with the blue brand on Friday.

There are a number of superstars have dealt with legal issues, but WWE often deals with them in-house and in their own ways. One very popular tag team was actually off of television for months last year due to legal troubles and only recently returned. Even though The Usos are back in the main event scene and part of major storylines, some troubles from their past will keep them off of Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Jimmy and Jey Uso had been off of WWE television and missed a number of live events for months, but recently came back to help Roman Reigns. The promotion has been building up to a feud between The Usos and the team of John Morrison and The Miz, but a match isn’t happening just yet.

While The A-Listers are set to face The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Super ShowDown later this month, other grudges need to be settled first. Leave it to The Miz and Morrison to get as personal as humanly possible and bring real life into the picture.

Fans may remember some drunk driving arrests that brought about problems for The Usos in recent years. It appears as if those past legal problems are keeping them from entering Canada which is where this week’s SmackDown takes place. Wrestling Inc. noted that The Miz joked about that on Twitter on Thursday evening. Morrison wasn’t far behind him.

Lol, @wweusos it’s easy to put us on blast when you know you’re not gonna be around in Canada to back up anything you say… I guess that’s what it means to be LOCKED DOWN… or locked out- #JohnnyTimbits https://t.co/1XTFDmSHMn — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 13, 2020

Obviously, these jokes are coming straight from Miz and Morrison in regard to the past legal issues that The Usos have had. Their past problems won’t allow them to enter Canada right now and therefore, they can’t be a part of this week’s SmackDown.

Even though a feud between the two tag teams appears to be on the horizon, it won’t be directly continued on Friday night.

After the comments and shots taken by Miz and Morrison, Roman Reigns decided to step in and support his family. The “Big Dog” took to his Twitter account to take a shot at Morrison and let him know what’s coming their way.

“Yo! I thought you quit this business years ago! Ha, welcome back! P.S. a**-whopping waiting for you too!”

WWE has already announced that Roman Reigns will be facing off against The Miz and John Morrison on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. The former champion won’t be alone, though, as he’s going to have a mystery partner for a tag team match which won’t have him at a disadvantage. The Usos may have to miss Friday’s show due to past legal troubles, but their time will end up coming.