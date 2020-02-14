Daisy Marquez Lies On Money In A Cut-Out Bra On Instagram

Daisy Marquez has been sharing some sultry pics on her Instagram lately, but none have been as sexy as the one she posted yesterday. Lying on her back, the bombshell was on a dark backdrop with money scattered about while rocking a provocative ensemble that included a cut-out bra.

The Instagram photo was shot from an eagle-eye perspective, and she opted for $100 bills for the occasion. She placed her right hand on her midriff and her left hand by her upper thighs, tilting her head slightly to the right while giving a sultry pout.

Her bra was black with glittery accents throughout, making it especially eye-catching. The cutouts were at the bottom of the cups and were shaped like footballs. These featured a single vertical strap that decorated her underboob with dual straps that hugged the top of her chest.

She paired the bra with a black thong and a matching pair of shimmery high-waisted tights with cutouts on the sides of her hips and on her crotch. The tights were made of fishnet fabric and had bedazzled white gem accents throughout.

Daisy completed her look with a pair of gloves that reached over her elbows and further accessorized with glittering rings that popped against the dark fabric. She also wore a couple of necklaces, one which featured an elaborate “D” charm.

Her makeup application consisted of shimmery pink eye shadow, extra long lashes, tons of blush, and glossy lipstick. She wore her hair down in a side part with her wavy locks brushed behind her on the floor.

The stunner’s followers seemed to love the update and rushed to the comments section with compliments.

“Holy SH*T you are literally a movie poster,” fellow model Abby Rao gushed.

“Daisy what did I tell you about posting this much fire without a warning,” wrote an admirer.

“WHAT DAISY OMG,” exclaimed a fan.

“See this is the I wish to live for. I’d cry if I could pose with all that money,” joked a supporter.

In addition, Daisy showed off her curves on January 3 with another photo while rocking a Chanel bikini. It was black with the brand’s name and logo in white, and the model struck a couple of poses in the series. In the first photo, she sat up sideways on a lounge chair at the beach and placed her hands by her chest. The second snap showed her arching her back slightly while tugging at her thong bikini bottoms.