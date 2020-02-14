Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Admits She Sometimes Has To Check Her Daughter’s Instagram For Updates On Her Life

Tina Knowles admits that she’s also an avid follower of her daughter Beyonce‘s Instagram account.

The Grammy winner’s current page on the photo-sharing app has 140 million followers, including her mother. Tina recently sat down for an interview with WSJ Magazine where she was asked how she keeps up with her two famous daughters. Both Beyonce and Tina’s youngest daughter, Solange, juggle hectic careers, as well as their family lives. Beyonce has three children — Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter, while Solange has one son, Daniel Smith Jr.

While Tina said that she and her daughters try to communicate over the phone, they may not be available to talk right away. When she can’t get ahold of Beyonce or Solange, the fashion designer admits that she peruses through her famous children’s social media accounts to get updates on their whereabouts.

“We group text all the time, and that’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent,” she told the magazine. “And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram.”

Beyonce and Solange are both notoriously private on their social media accounts. However, Beyonce often takes many creative photos of her outfits from various events. In the “Formation” singer’s latest Instagram post, she posted several photos of her, Blue, and Jay-Z at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Although she uses the app to keep up with her daughters, Tina seems to be a natural on Instagram. The 66-year-old has a popular Instagram account of her own, where she sometimes posts candid times out with Bey and Solange, as well as her grandchildren. Tina also shares her outings with her husband, actor Richard Lawson, with her 2.3 million followers. Tina admits that using Instagram is a hobby of hers and that she begins her day by logging into the social media app.

“Usually I do check it in those first few minutes after I wake up at 6:30 a.m.,” she says. “Just to see, because it’s like the latest news.”

In addition to communicating with her daughters, Tina makes sure to support their ventures on her own social media platforms. Back in January, the House of Dereon designer shared photos from Beyonce’s brand Ivy Park’s collaboration with Adidas. Tina posted multiple photos of herself wearing items from the athleisure brand and even had Richard model some looks online. In one post, the two are wearing matching maroon and orange Ivy Park sets as they were boarding a plane, which Tina said wasn’t planned by the couple.