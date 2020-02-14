Hilaria Baldwin Posts Romantic Wedding Pic With Husband Alec For Valentine’s Day

Hilaria Baldwin posted a romantic wedding photo taken alongside husband Alec in honor of Valentine’s Day. The health and wellness expert shared the image as a symbol of the couple’s enduring love story.

In the photograph, Hilaria and Alec are seated alongside one another. The image is striking, with the sun framing their bodies and providing some light across their faces.

Hilaria is seen to the right of the photograph with her head tilted toward her then husband-to-be during their June 30, 2012, nuptials. In the caption to the pic, she wished her husband of eight years a Happy Valentine’s Day.

She is holding a bouquet of stunning white calla lilies in her hand, wrapped at the bottom with a stark white satin ribbon.

Hilaria is wearing an Amsale Aberra creation in the photo. The simple dress was a white satin gown. It had sleeves that were connected behind the neckline with a series of two accent buttons at the base of her spine. The back opened up to a diamond opening before closing at the base of Hilaria’s spine with two more sparkling buttons and a small sash.

The front of the dress had no adornments and was a straight cut before billowing out past her waist into a small train.

With the dress, Hilaria wore a breathtaking long veil called a mantilla that was trimmed with a lace edge. The veil was as long as her gown, meeting the garment’s hem when fully extended.

“I originally went in [to Amsale] wanting something very simple. I tried on maybe three dresses: one was short, one was a big poofy thing and then this one! I loved it,” she said to People Magazine after her nuptials.

Hilaria paired that with a bracelet on her right hand, adding the right amount of sparkle to her overall ensemble.

Alec is wearing a black tuxedo in the image, looking serious in his striped gray-and-white tie and white dress shirt.

Since that memorable day, the couple has welcomed four children to their family. They are parents to Leonardo, Carmen, Romeo, and Rafael. All of their kids are under the age of 7.

Fans loved the sweet and sentimental photo Hilaria used to honor her husband and life partner.

“This is beautiful. I hope you have it on your wall!” remarked one fan of the breathtaking image.

“That look you have. Stunning. Your love story with Alec is inspiring,” said a second Instagram user.

“The light coming through your veil. A beautiful capture of you both” stated a third fan and follower of Hilaria.