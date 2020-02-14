Brunette Beauty Cindy Kimberly Rocks Barely-There Thong Bikini And White Crop Top For Her ‘Fav Shoot Ever’

Cindy Kimberly turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week when she shared a few snaps from her “fav shoot ever” that proved impossible to be ignored.

The eye-popping trio of photos was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with the brunette beauty’s 6.1 million followers on the social media platform. In the first shot, the model was seen standing outside on top of a stone bench with a wall of dark greenery behind her. She cocked her head to the side and gazed at the camera through a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses, all the while looking smoking hot in a very racy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Cindy sent pulses racing in her barely-there outfit that did way more showing than covering up. She wore a tiny white crop top that cut off just below her voluptuous assets, giving her audience a good look at her flat midsection and chiseled abs. On her lower half, the babe sported an impossibly tiny pair of white bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary, driving her fans wild.

The photographer was positioned high above Cindy in the second slide of the upload and captured her leaning up against a large, spiral staircase. She stood with her backside to the camera, revealing the daringly cheeky thong style of her bikini that left her pert derriere exposed almost in its entirety. Nobody in the audience, however, seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

In the final snap, Cindy was seen sitting on the black-and-white tile floor and staring up at the camera above her. She swapped her plain white crop top out for a different one that had “Angel Heart” written across the chest in loopy black lettering, but still kept the same bikini bottoms on to complete the look. She stretched her long legs out in front of her and pulled the curved waistband of her swimwear high up on her hips to further accentuate her toned torso and trim waist.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy triple Instagram update earned nothing but love from Cindy’s massive following. The post has racked up more than 589,000 likes after 19 hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so hot,” one person wrote.

Another called Cindy a “goddess.”

“This is straight-up art,” commented a third.

“How can someone be this perfect?” questioned a fourth.

Cindy often tantalizes her Instagram followers with her stunning ensembles. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a dangerously short and sparkly dress that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look also proved popular, earning over 355,000 likes.