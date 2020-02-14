Polish Beauty Veronica Bielik Rocks Sexy Bikini During Bali Getaway

Polish bombshell Veronica Bielik was a sight to behold in her latest Instagram update. The beauty looked fabulous in a bikini while she recently spent some time in Bali.

The model’s post was a collection of two snaps that showed her standing outside near a sidewalk surrounded by lush greenery and tropical plants. Part of a villa could be seen in the distance behind her.

Veronica’s swimsuit was a peach color that flattered her skin tone. The top featured half cups that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. The bottoms were held around her sides with strings tied into bows.

The first snap captured Veronica from the front at a close angle, showing her body from the middle of her thighs up. Standing slightly to the side, Veronica put her hourglass shape and flat abs on display. The beauty’s skin looked flawless in the outside light as she flashed a big smile for the camera.

In the second picture, the stunner stood at more of a side angle that the first image. With one knee bent, she showed off the curve of her perfectly-shaped booty and toned thigh. She gave the camera a serious expression.

The model’s hair was parted on the side, and it fell in waves over her shoulders. Her eyes were framed with dark brows and think lashes. She also wore a nude shade on her full lips.

In the caption, she plugged online retailer Wild Bay Swim for her swimsuit. She also asked her followers to choose their favorite snapshot.

Some of her fans couldn’t decide on which photo they liked most.

“Both all day every day, you can’t make me choose,” joked one Instagram user.

Other admirers, however did have a favorite, and it seemed many enjoyed the photo with her smiling the most.

“Pic 1 because i Love your smile. You look great beautiful,” a second fan told her.

“I love the look you give in photo 2… but that smile in photo 1 ALWAYS wins me over,” a third admirer said.

“Both are fantastic but I have to go with the first one, your smile always gets me,” commented a fourth follower.

Veronica definitely has a gorgeous smile that melts the hearts of many of her fans. That coupled with her pretty face and sensational figure always amounts to a stunning photo, regardless of what she is wearing. that being said, she recently looked drop-dead gorgeous in a little black dress with a plunging neckline.