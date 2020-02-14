Jilissa Zoltko Shows Serious Skin In Skimpy One-Shoulder Bikini

Instagram sensation Jilissa Zoltko put her busty assets on display in a brand new upload shared with her fans Thursday, February 13. The model slipped into a black bikini set that perfectly showcased her ample cleavage, and put on an enticing display while posing outdoors.

The 22-year-old hottie was photographed somewhere in a resort, although she did not tag an exact location on her post. In the first photo, Jilissa looked directly into the camera and gave the brightest smile as she tucked on leg under the other and showcased her killer figure. In the next one, Jilissa turned around and flaunted her pert booty, tugging at her bottoms as if to tease her fans more.

The third snapshot showed Jilissa playfully sticking her tongue out, although not directly at the camera. She was looking to the side, as if talking to someone — which the camera captured, candidly. A swipe to the right showed another a snap similar to the first one — only this time, she was looking at a distance, still smiling.

The Miami-based model flaunted her voluptuous breasts in the tiny black two-piece. The one-shoulder bikini top boasted a cutout that bared a substantial amount of skin, treating fans to an eyeful of curves. She wore matching high-waisted bottoms that accentuated her slender waist and boasted her flat stomach. The garment also flaunted high leg cuts that exposed her curvy hips.

Jilissa’s blond tresses fell on her back and over her shoulders, framing her decolletage, with several strands fanning over her bust. She also sported a black fisherman hat, which matched her outfit. The color of the swimwear complimented Jilissa’s flawless tanned skin.

Jilissa wore a full face of makeup. She filled in her eyebrows with a dark brown pencil, and they framed her face gorgeously. She applied two coats of mascara which made her lashes look thick and voluminous. She opted for a nude-colored lip gloss.

In the caption, the model revealed that her sexy ensemble as from the U.K.-based brand Oh Polly, and made sure to tag the online store in the post and in the photo itself.

The latest share has earned more than 28,000 likes and over 380 comments within 17 hours of being live on the social media platform. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the snapshot and flocked to the comments section to praise her on her look. While some fans commented simply with strings of red heart and flame emoji.

“Adorable!!!! What a beauty!” one follower commented.

“Most beautiful smile in the world,” another fan gushed.

“Goddess in all but I love the second one,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Hot and beautiful photo,” a fourth admirer added.