‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Puts On A Busty Show In Red Frilly Bra

Maitland Ward thrilled fans in a frilly bra for a brand new Instagram photo. The former Boy Meets World star uploaded the shot on Friday morning.

In the racy pic, Maitland looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a bright red bra with fringe around the top. The lingerie showed off her toned arms and massive cleavage as she gave a sultry smirk into the camera.

The actress had her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous strands that she pushed over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of bombshell makeup.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and dark eyeliner. She added subtle pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Maitland opted for a light-colored polish on her fingernails, and some bejeweled manicure accents. She accessorized with some small earrings.

In the caption of the photo, the adult film star revealed that she had a Valentine’s Day surprise for her followers, announcing that she was going to go live online for her fans for tonight only.

Of course, Maitland’s more than 1.2 million followers instantly began to respond to the sexy post. The photo raked in more than 8,000 likes and over 120 comments within the first 25 minutes after it was published to the platform.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Maitland. I wish you a life full of love, joy and happiness. You are absolutely stunning,” one of the actress’ followers wrote in the comments section.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful sexy lady in the Milky Way! Kiss,” remarked another adoring fan.

“You know you can just peer into a man’s soul with those eyes,” a third social media user stated.

“Audrey Hepburn said that there’s a shade of red for every woman, and boy was she right. You look just stunning in this color Maitland. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your very lucky husband,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland knows how to get the pulses of her fans racing. Earlier this week, the stunning redhead looked gorgeous when she posed in a skintight black tank top while snapping a selfie in her car.

That photo gave Maitland Ward’s followers a peek at her voluptuous curves and massive cleavage, which they appeared to love. To date, the photo was racked up more than 50,000 likes and over 540 comments for the actress.