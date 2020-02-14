Wendy Williams Responds To Criticism After Comments On Gay Men, ‘I Deeply Apologize’

Wendy Williams put out an apology on February 14 following her comments on gay men on Thursday’s episode of her show, per People.

The 55-year-old has come under intense scrutiny in the past 24-hours after she made several comments on gay men, including telling them to stop wearing traditionally female garments, such as skirts and heels.

It seems the host of The Wendy Williams Show realized what she said was wrong and released an apology video on her Instagram account earlier on Friday morning. The post has already been viewed over 92 thousand times and has garnered thousands of comments.

“I’ll start by saying I apologize. I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show. I did not realize until I got home and I watched the second running of our show here in New York, and I always watch when I can to critique my delivery,” Williams said.

She continued to state that the comments did not derive from a malicious place and that she never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings. The television host asserted that she was simply having a conversation, while holding back tears. She concluded the video by proclaiming that her comments were outdated and that she would not make the same mistake going forward.

The controversial comments were made during Wendy’s “Hot Topic” segment of her show in which she discusses news regarding popular culture. The topic for Thursday’s episode was “Galentine’s Day,” per The Inquisitr.

Wendy began by asking the crowd about the popular holiday, which is generally celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day in honor of female friendships.

When a few males started clapping in the crowd, Wendy singled out the gay men.

“Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are, no matter how gay,” Williams said.

“You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through,” she added.

The comments went viral on social media shortly after with many users expressing extreme disgust and anger towards the popular talk show host.

Other users took to social media to remind Williams of how supportive the LGBTQ+ community has been of her show over the years and asserted that it’s a shame she appears to disregard that fact. Some fans, however, took to social media to back up the television personality star, stating that they agreed with her comments.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays on daytime television and was recently renewed to continue for two more years.