WWE Rumors: The Undertaker’s Possible ‘WrestleMania 36’ Opponent Gets Teased In New Report

After missing last year’s edition of WWE’s biggest annual pay-per-view, The Undertaker might be back at WrestleMania 36 in April. While the company has yet to officially confirm his availability, a new report suggests that “The Deadman” might be facing one major star whom he has yet to wrestle in singles action — Monday Night Raw superstar AJ Styles.

Citing an unnamed source who spoke to the publication, Wrestlezone‘s Bill Pritchard wrote on Thursday that WWE is apparently planning a match between The Undertaker and Styles at WrestleMania 36, which will be taking place on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. At the moment, Styles is recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January but he isn’t expected to miss a lot of time and is reportedly optimistic that he will be healthy enough to compete at WrestleMania.

As further pointed out by Wrestlezone, Styles appears to be set to make his return to the ring toward the end of the month, as he will be joining United States Champion Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, and Rusev in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27. The former WWE Champion was injured during last month’s men’s Royal Rumble match after he seemed to land awkwardly on his shoulder following a spear from Edge.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker has not been seen on WWE programming since the September 10, 2019, episode of SmackDown Live, where he delivered a chokeslam to Sami Zayn shortly after he interrupted his promo. His last match took place a few months prior, at last year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July, where he and Roman Reigns joined forces to defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in tag team competition.

The rumors of The Undertaker possibly facing Styles at WrestleMania 36 come just weeks after it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the 54-year-old was not, at that time, slated to compete at the “Show of Shows.” As recalled by Daily DDT, his last appearance at the event was at WrestleMania 34 two years ago, where he defeated John Cena in a “memorably short contest.” He has since been used almost exclusively at WWE’s Saudi Arabian pay-per-views, specifically previous editions of Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel and the Greatest Royal Rumble.

As of this writing, no other sources have corroborated Wrestlezone‘s report about Undertaker vs. Styles being planned for WrestleMania 36. However, Daily DDT opined that the rumored contest has the makings of a “dream match” for a lot of fans, as it pits a key figure from WWE’s past against one of the current era’s biggest stars.