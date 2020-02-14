Brielle Biermann Stuns In Cleavage-Filled Selfie: ‘Tardy To The Party’

Brielle Biermann’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As her loyal followers know, the reality star has never been shy when it comes to showcasing her gorgeous figure in a wide variety of outfits and most of them leave little to the imagination. In the latest snapshot added to her feed, the bombshell sizzled in a stunning new selfie.

Biermann did not specifically tag her location in the caption of the photo, but she appeared in the back seat of a car that had some twinkling lights on the ceiling. The social media sensation looked drop-dead gorgeous, wearing her long, dyed locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lip gloss. The bombshell’s skin seemed to shimmer in the shot, and it appeared as though she had some body lotion on.

It comes as no surprise that the Don’t Be Tardy star looked dressed to impress, rocking a lacy black top that dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. The beauty was only photographed from the chest up so it was hard to tell if her outfit was a dress or just a top. In the caption of the image, Biermann made a pun and joked that she was a little bit tardy to the party that she was going to.

Even though the photo has only been live for a few short hours, it’s earning a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to over 43,000 likes, the post has also amassed an impressive 300 comments and that number only continues to grow. Some of the star’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more simply dropped a line to let Biermann know that they are huge fans of her show.

“Ahhhh your hair, your face, your everything,” one fan gushed, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“I absolutely love your hair!!! So much beauty!” another Instagram user wrote in addition to a few heart emoji.

“Brielle, you look lovely!& beautiful. I can’t wait don’t be tardy!! Comes back on!” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann stunned in another sexy look. She was photographed from the knee up, showing off her gorgeous body in a tight black crop top with a sheer, long-sleeved shirt over it. Her taut tummy was visible in the shot. Just like her most recent update, this one earned her rave reviews.