‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In Frilly Black Lingerie

Jasmine Sanders got her 3.8 million Instagram followers in the Valentine’s Day mood with a smoking hot new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The eye-popping Instagram update was shared on Thursday and has earned nothing but love since going live to Jasmine’s feed. It included a total of two snaps of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model onset of a professional photoshoot in Los Angeles, one of which was a close-up shot that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform.

Jasmine posed against a blank white backdrop and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare. She looked absolutely stunning in a set of sexy lingerie from Victoria’s Secret that left little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

The social media sensation stunned in the skimpy black and floral bra-and-panties set that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set included a minuscule bralette with thin straps that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the stunner’s NSFW showing of skin. Its triangle-shaped cups featured a frilly lace trim and tied together with a dainty bow in the middle of Jasmine’s chest, drawing attention to the eyeful of cleavage that was left well on display in the barely-there top.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of matching panties that were even more risque than the top part of her look. The number covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that exposed Jasmine’s pert derriere almost in its entirety. It also featured a flirty lace waistband that was pulled high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

No accessories were added to Jasmine’s look, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. She wore her platinum locks down in her signature curls that fell messily around her face. As for her glam, Jasmine sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look that consisted of a pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy double Instagram update was a huge hit with Jasmine’s fans. The post has racked up more than 30,000 likes after 14 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always,” one person wrote.

“I’m speechless,” said another.

“Best thing I’ve seen all day!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Jasmine has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her famous curves in an impossibly tiny monokini. That look also proved popular, earning more than 60,000 likes.