Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Shows Fans How To Do Deadlifts In Black Booty Shorts And Matching Crop Top

Aussie fitness model, Stephanie Sanzo, showed off her deadlifting prowess in the latest video on her Instagram page. Dressed Stephanie started the video with a playful swagger toward the barbell. Once in front of the weight, she leaned forward and took hold of it with an overhand grip on the left side and an underhand one on the right. The muscled mother-of-two then lifted the barbell, lifting the torso until she stood upright. She repeated the exercise four times after that before she danced and gave the camera a playful smirk as the video ended.

In the caption, Stephanie explained the proper form for doing these lifts and you can see her using a lot of these instructions in her video. But she also included aspects of the exercise that weren’t that apparent in the clip. For example, she mentioned taking a deep breath while expanding the stomach before lifting the weight. She also instructed viewers to push their feet “hard” into the floor during the lift to get it off of the floor.

The video has been viewed close to 120,000 times since it was uploaded to Instagram on Friday. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for Stephanie’s demonstration.

“Talk about motivational and well rounded,” one Instagram user wrote. “This vid just made me so happy!”

“Hamstrings are popping – damn!” another added. “Great to see proper deadlifting!”

“You always have positive vibes and best of all one of the few with good form!” a third commented. “Have a great weekend.”

Amid all of the compliments, some fans expressed concern about her form.

“Nice work! I worry about your knees hyperextending,” one fan wrote. “Am I crazy?”

In her reply, Stephanie reassured the commenter that she was just locking her knees and that it was nothing to worry about.

This is hardly the first time that Stephanie has shared a video of herself doing deadlifts. In a previous video, she did a sumo deadlift with a 150 kg barbell. Dressed in a lime-green sports bra and navy-blue shorts plus her glittery powerlifting belt, she lifted the weight three times, grimacing with each repetition.

In the caption, Stephanie discussed the importance of mental strength and its influence on physical fitness.

“If you can find a way to maintain a positive and ambitious mindset.. then you will likely find a way to achieve anything you want in regards to your physical performance,” she wrote.

The video proved popular with Stephanie’s fans as it has been viewed more than 190,000 times since its upload.