Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Celebrates Valentine’s Day In Bed While Rocking Scanty Red Lingerie

Sarah Houchens is celebrating Valentine’s Day in bed with a racy lingerie pic. The fitness model uploaded the shot to her Instagram feed on Friday morning.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked smoking hot as she sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white linens. The blond bombshell rocked the red bra and panties as she showcased her muscular arms, cleavage, tiny waist, toned abs, curvy booty and hips, and lean legs.

Sarah posed with her side to the camera and gave a sexy stare away from the lens. She gave her panties a tug and accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that rippled over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a dark pink gloss on her full lips. She also sported a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah revealed that she was sending her fans all of her love in honor of Valentine’s Day. In the background, a vase full of pink and red roses can be seen.

Of course, many of the model’s 688,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button nearly 3,000 times while leaving over 70 comments in less than an hour after it was posted.

“Happy Valentine’s Day beautiful girl,” one of Sarah’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my queen,” stated another loyal fan.

“Happy V Day to the most amazing girl I have ever seen,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are something else. Out of this world. You’re gorgeous and adorable at the same time. This outfit is everything, and you look stunning. Happy Valentine’s Day to you. You deserve the world,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah appears to have an affinity for the color red, and has been rocking the color in several of her social media snaps in the form of bikinis, lingerie, leggings, crop tops, and more.

Most recently, Sarah Houchens sported a red string bikini as she spent some time at a basketball court, even hanging off of the rim for a stunning photo. That pic has garnered over 23,000 likes and more than 400 comments to date.