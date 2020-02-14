‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Is Smoking Hot In Liquid Leather Leggings & Black Bra

Yanet Garcia looks nothing short of stunning in the most recent series of photos shared on her Instagram page. As fans of the weather girl know, Garcia has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the most recent update added to her sexy social media feed, the model showed off her killer fashion sense.

In the new series of photos, she tagged herself in Beverly Hills, California, where she was attending an event for her boyfriend, Lewis Howes. The first image showed the bombshell striking a pose in front of a step and repeat with her man by her side. Garcia flaunted her gorgeous figure in a pair of tight liquid leather pants that hugged all her curves and hit just above her navel. She paired the pants with a black one-shoulder bra that gave fans great views of her toned, tanned abs. Garcia completed the ensemble with a leather jacket that had some rhinestone detailing on the sleeves.

She also showed off her beautiful features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Howes also looked great in a wine red suit that fit him like a glove. The next few photos in the series showed Garcia posing with her man as well as a few other people who were at the event. The series of photos have only been live for a short time, but they’ve earned the bombshell rave reviews.

In addition to over 86,000 likes, the post has also amassed over 180 comments and that number continues to grow. Some fans took to the photo to let Garcia know that she looks amazing while countless others applauded Howes on his accomplishments. A few more were left speechless, opting to comment with emoji rather than words.

“You’re so beautiful inside and out, Yanet,” one fan wrote, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“You two are the cutest,” a second follower gushed on the photo set.

“You look adorable! Love the new hair,” one more chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Garcia has sizzled in a smoking hot look. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia dropped jaws on a tropical getaway. In the update, the model could be seen clad in a sexy black bikini. She left little to the imagination by flaunting plenty of cleavage in the peek-a-boo top that dipped low into her chest. The bottoms were just as hot, hitting near her hips while her toned legs were also visible. That post also garnered a ton of attention for the brunette beauty.