Alicia Keys Slays A Leathery Ensemble While Posing In The Bath

For Alicia Keys‘ latest Instagram upload, the talented singer slayed her fans.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker stunned in a leather jacket and matching pants that had jewels embroidered all over. Keys rolled the sleeves up on the long-sleeved garment and paired the ensemble with lace-up boots.

The brunette beauty scrapped her hair off her face, pulled it up in a bun and left her baby hairs to rest on the side of her face. She accessorized herself with small hoop earrings and appeared to be rocking a natural look. The “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down” songstress has been open about wearing no makeup anymore and boasted her raw beauty in her latest post.

In both photos, Keys was photographed in a white bathtub in the corner of a bathroom.

In the first shot, she stretched one leg to the end of the tub and rested her heel against the surface. Keys placed one hand in her lap and placed the other to her head. She tilted her head slightly, parted her lips, and looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” chart-topper flashed a huge smile and looked down. She held her hand behind her hair and displayed her side profile.

For her caption, Keys joked that when people say they are going to the bathroom, what they mean is that they’re going to take photos of themselves.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 175,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 18.3 million followers.

“You are wonderful. Your soul shines of beauty and kindness,” one user wrote.

“You are just so precious. Love your music,” another shared.

“This whole outfit,” a third fan remarked, adding the flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful, I love you so much” a fourth admirer commented.

The “Time Machine” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her followers with online content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Keys wore a black crop top which displayed a little midriff and her decolletage. She wrapped herself up in a red plaid blazer jacket with jewels embroidered on both sides that made up the shape of two wings. Keys opted for another layer and wowed in a long green fur jacket that she rested on her shoulders. The garment fell down past her knees and added an extra pop of color. She paired the look with high-waisted ripped jeans and accessorized herself with hoop earrings.