Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Jessica Shares Rare Family Photo To Instagram

The mother of three posted in honor of Valentine's Day.

Jerry Seinfeld’s wife of 21 years, Jessica, shared a rare family photo to Instagram, showing off the couple’s three stunning children. Jerry was a popular comedian for years before striking comedy gold with the NBC television series Seinfeld. He also appears in the pic.

The family photo appears to have been taken at a formal function. Included in the image are the couple’s only daughter Sascha and sons Julian and Shepherd.

Jessica is stunning in a floor-length blue gown. The garment’s top has a high neck and is sleeveless. It billows into a three-tiered skirt that sweeps the floor. The dress is broken up by an accent belt that is silver and sparkly. It matches the earrings Jessica is wearing as she stands between her son and handsome husband.

On the right is son Julian. He is using his formal wear to express himself by leaving his shirt untucked and the bottom button of his jacket open in an attempt to relax into his suit. The young man, who is 17, is not looking into the camera and has a knowing smile on his face.

Daughter Sascha, 20, is breathtaking in a sparking light blue mini dress. The dress provides a modest coverage on the top and has cute short sleeves. The bottom of the dress is where the wow factor comes in as the short length shows off Sascha’s impossibly long legs. Her feet are clad in silver strappy shoes.

Son Shepherd Kellen, 14, is the spitting image of his famous father in the photo. His eyes are closed in the pic, but his smile is wide and bright. The handsome teenager wore a dark-colored suit and blue shirt with a coordinating tie in the image.

Jessica, a cookbook author and philanthropist, said in the caption of the sweet pic that she wished her “loves” a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Jessica also revealed that just like any mother, she wants to have a great family photo and will go to any lengths to make that happen, even going “velociraptor” to get a good shot.

Fans loved the sweet pic and told the mother of three so in the caption of the image.

“That’s a good looking group,” said one fan, followed by a smiley face emoji and a red heart.

“Velociraptor… I feel that,” joked a second fan of Jessica’s comment mentioned above.

“Celebrities, they are just like us when it comes to yelling at everyone for family photos. Beautiful photo,” remarked a third fan and follower of the Seinfeld clan.