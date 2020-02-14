Fitness Model Katya Henry Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Selfie

Fitness model Katya Henry knows how to get the attention of her 6.9 million Instagram followers. Usually that involves showing plenty of skin, and that is exactly what she did on Thursday in a post that saw her wearing a sexy bikini.

The bombshell’s swimsuit was blue and featured a bandeau-style top that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms had strings that were tied on the sides, drawing the eye to her curves.

Katya’s post consisted of two mirror selfies. One of the snaps showed her from the front as she cocked one hip to the side, playfully tugging on one side of the bikini bottoms. She smiled as she held the phone up to the mirror. The pose called attention to her curvy hips and toned thighs. Her flat abs were also prominent in the photo.

In the second selfie, Katya took a picture of her backside in the skimpy suit. She looked over her shoulder as she smiled for camera. The snap was taken from the perfect side angle as she twisted her torso and arched her back, giving her followers a nice look at her booty — including stretch marks — in the thong bottoms. The angle of the snap also showed off her her slender waistline.

The beauty wore her hair parted down the middle and in waves down her back. Her eyes were framed with dark brows and thick lashes. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She also wore a pale pink polish on her nails.

In the post’s caption, Katya left a playful remark about being angelic.

The comment section was filled with flame and heart emoji, but some admirers took a moment to tell her what they though tor the snaps.

“Now that’s how you pose in a bathing suit,” quipped one follower.

“you’re really the baddest female to walk the planet,” a second Instagram user told her.

“You are seriously so perfect! My absolute inspiration,” a third fan wrote.

“Your face is the most beautiful, your body is just a bonus,” said a fourth admirer.

Not too long ago, Katya gave her followers an eyeful of her booty in a black thong bikini as she stood on a balcony enjoying a view of the ocean and the city skyline. When she isn’t posing in a skimpy bathing suit, her fans can usually catch her flaunting her curves in skintight workout apparel.