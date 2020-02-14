Jenelle Evans And David Eason Are Reportedly Living Together Again After Separation

After a year filled with drama that ended with the couple splitting, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are apparently trying to give their relationship another chance. According to TMZ, the couple has been living together on and off at the North Carolina home for weeks.

Last year, David shot and killed the family French bulldog after he says the pooch bit their daughter Ensley, who was two at the time. After that, all of the children were taken away from the couple and they had to battle to get them back. Meanwhile, Jenelle got fired from her MTV show and, apparently, it was all too much for their relationship.

In October 2019, Jenelle filed for divorce from David and later had a restraining order issued against him. The restraining order was later dropped, and now, if the couple is truly living together again, the divorce could be postponed, since North Carolina law requires that a couple be separated for one year before they can file for divorce.

While a source confirms that the two have been giving their relationship another go, the couples’ social media posts seem to indicate that they’re spending a lot of time together.

Recently, they both posted videos on the same day playing with a baby goat. Reportedly, the new pet lives with the couple in North Carolina and is perhaps their way of adding a new pet to their life – but this time, one that can’t bite their daughter.

The couple has also been spotted out together after Jenelle dropped the restraining order. In January, they were snapped walking with Ensley in Nashville. A week later, they were seen hanging out at a bar in Nashville.

The source says that Jenelle is living in North Carolina part time and Nashville part time.

The news comes just days after a source close to the couple claimed that the divorce was still on and the couple was just trying to mend their relationship for their family, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Despite being out with David in Nashville, the divorce is still happening. There is no real change to their relationship situation. They are co-parenting,” a source said.

Jenelle was also spotted in North Carolina, but the source says that she was just getting some of her things from their home.

“Jenelle and David are getting along, but they’re working on their communication and relationship for the sake of Ensley. They are not reconciling,” the source noted.