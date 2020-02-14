UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Leather Pants And Sky-High Stilettos

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken on a balcony outdoors. She included Nobu Malibu in the geotag of the post, and stood on a balcony with a metal frame overlooking what may have been the beach. The snap was taken in the evening, and beyond some greenery encroaching on the balcony, not much of the background was visible. A few lights seemed to glow in the distance, and the focal point was Arianny’s curves.

For the occasion, Arianny rocked a pair of leather pants so tight they appeared to be painted on. The sexy bottoms were slightly high-waisted, emphasizing Arianny’s petite waist, and clung to her toned thighs and calves. The pants appeared to have a bit of texture to them as well, and they made Arianny’s curves look smoking hot.

She paired the bold bottoms with an equally bold top, a blouse with a red-and-black print. Arianny had her body turned away from the camera, so the front of her blouse wasn’t visible and fans weren’t able to see if the neckline flaunted her curves. The blouse had a slightly looser fit that provided a chic contrast to her skintight pants.

The UFC bombshell finished off her sexy look with a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin heels. The heels were a strappy sandal style, and the brand’s signature red bottoms were visible due to Arianny’s pose. Her long hair cascaded down her back in a simple style, and her makeup appeared minimal and neutral, with a hint of highlighter catching the light.

The stunner’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post racked up over 39,800 likes within just 12 hours. The comment section of the post also filled up quickly, and her eager fans left 383 comments in the same time span that showered her with praise.

One fan incorporated the Matrix reference Arianny made in the caption of the post, and said “if Carrie-Anne Moss saw this…. she’d be like “WERKKK IT GURLLL!!!”

Another fan said “people say that a photo is worth a thousand words but your photos are worth a million smiles coz that’s how happy I am every time you post one.”

“Body of a goddess,” one follower added.

The bold look makes a major statement, and is a far cry from the feminine, romantic lingerie ensemble Arianny shared earlier this month. On February 4, as The Inquisitr reported, the UFC stunner rocked a semi-sheer pink top and nothing else in a Valentine’s Day post.