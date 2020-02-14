Plans For Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Public Memorial To Be Revealed Today

The final details for the memorial service for legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, are getting sorted and expected to be revealed Friday, February 14, per TMZ.

The public event, which is taking place at the Staples Center, is paying homage to the NBA superstar and his 13-year-old daughter and has been in the works for weeks now. The event organizers are in constant liaison with Bryant’s family to sort out who will be speaking and performing at the service.

According to TMZ’s sources, tickets will be offered to the general public at a price that honors the memory of the basketball legend and his daughter. Officials have previously discussed to sell tickets for the upper level at $24.02. Kobe Bryant wore the number 24 on his jersey for 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, who he played his entire 20-year career with. Gianna Bryant wore the number two on her jersey for her youth basketball team, which was coached by her father, Kobe.

The tickets, which will reportedly be printed in a particular way as to avoid getting scalped, will become available to the public only after they have been distributed to family, close friends, NBA affiliates and players, and Los Angeles Lakers season ticket holders, TMZ asserted.

The proceeds from the ticket sales are due to go to a charity of the family’s choice, likely Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant’s foundation, the Mamba Sports Foundation, which was recently renamed to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa Bryant changed the name of the foundation a few days ago to honor her daughter’s life.

“Because there is no #24 without #2,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on an Instagram post, which garnered over 6.6 million likes and hundreds of thousands of comments.

As the event is due to attract a large crowd, the memorial service is planned to be televised and available for viewers to watch on multiple networks from around the country. The date of the event is set for February 24.

The memorial follows Kobe and Gianna’s private funeral at Pacific View Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California, per The Inquisitr.

The event is said to have been quite intimate, with only the Bryant family and close friends in attendance.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash over the Calabasas Hills on January 26 in a tragedy that shocked the world. The outpouring of love and admiration for Kobe and Gianna has been immense, with millions of fans including celebrities, politicians, and athletes from around the world expressing their condolences to the Bryant family.

Kobe is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and his three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.