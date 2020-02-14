Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Figure In Sexy Unbuttoned Pajamas: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’

Alexa Collins went casual in some comfy pajamas for her Valentine’s Day Instagram post. The bikini model published the shot to her feed on Friday.

In the racy snap, Alexa looked gorgeous as she posed a white onesie with a pink and red lip pattern on them. The ensemble boasted long sleeves and buttons down the front. The model opted to keep a few of the buttons undone at the top to show some skin.

The outfit flaunted Alexa’s abundant cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long legs. She posed in front of a window with one of her legs bent on her foot resting against her other leg. She had one arm wrapped around her midsection while she used her other hand to run her fingers through her hair. The model looked away from the camera with a sultry stare on her face.

Alexa had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added heavy pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa revealed that while other models were posting lingerie snaps, she decided to rock a more comfortable look, which was made by the brand FashionNova.

In the background of the pic, a busy Orlando, Florida street with a lot of cars can be seen, as well as some tall buildings.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 790,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the photo, and clicked the like button over 2,300 times while leaving more than 75 comments in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her account.

“Happy valentinoooo day you look gorgeous,” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Perfect Valentine mood!” another adoring fan stated.

“Happy valentines day for you my love,” remarked a third social media user.

“Oh my goodness. Those are the cutest pajamas,” a fourth person told the model.

As many fans already know, the blond bombshell often gets the pulses of her fans racing in skimpy outfits such as tight dresses, scanty bikinis, crop tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week, Alexa Collins rocked a sexy black leather dress, which her fans appeared to love. The snap has raked in over 11,000 likes and more than 160 comments to date.